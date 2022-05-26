"It's Drake" - Ethan Page hilariously trolls AEW star backstage

AEW star Ethan Page took to social media to hilariously troll "Platinum" Max Caster, who re-enacted an old character of rap artist Drake in a TV series.

The Acclaimed member is known for his entrance raps before his matches alongside Anthony Bowens. Platinum usually takes shots at his opponents in the ring and the city he's in. His last match in AEW was a win in Dark: Elevation with Bowens and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) against Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase and Zack Clayton in an 8-Person Tag Match.

Drake is a cast member of the Canadian teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. The Canadian rapper played the role of Jimmy, a basketball star who became paralyzed after he was shot by Rick Murray (played by Ephraim Ellis) on the series' Time Stands Still two-part episode.

Taking to Twitter, Page took a photo of Caster sitting in a wheelchair backstage. He then jokingly mocked Caster by saying he was portraying Drake's character in the Canadian TV series.

"Oh sh*t … it’s Drake!" Page tweeted.

Check out his hilarious tweet towards Caster below:

Despite Page's trolling, a potential rap showdown between Caster and Drake will be interesting to watch since they can both drop sick bars. Meanwhile, Page is tangled in a feud with current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert against potential challengers Sammy Guevara (with Tay Conti) and Frankie Kazarian.

Ethan Page was involved in a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite

Earlier on Dynamite, Dan Lambert, alongside TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, took shots at Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian. The latter trio destroyed the TNT title belt last week on Rampage.

Lambert told Sky that he will reveal a brand new, personalized TNT Championship this Friday on Rampage. The American Top Team leader fired another jab at Sammy and Tay, much to the delight of the Men of the Year members.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/V50rZ9Xx0s

The title feud between Sky, Kazarian and Guevara has been heating up over the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see how Sky's championship presentation takes place and if there will be a title match between the three at Double or Nothing 2022 or not.

