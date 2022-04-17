AEW star responds to getting busted open by Sammy Guevara at Battle of The Belts 2

AEW star Ethan Page took to social media to express his frustration with Sammy Guevara. The TNT Champion busted Page open during his match against Scorpio Sky at Battle of the Belts 2.

Guevara faced off against Scorpio Sky earlier for the TNT Championship in the opening bout of the event. Page has been a part of the American Top Team's animosity towards Guevara and Tay Conti, with verbal attacks being exchanged by both side over the past few weeks.

During the match, the Spanish God hit a Shooting Star Press on the Men of the Year members outside. Page's face was cut wide open after getting hit by Sammy's elbow during the maneuver.

After the match, Page took to Twitter to share a photo of his right eye bleeding all over his face. He then showed his disgust towards Guevara by penning a profanity-laced tweet.

"You’re such a piece of s**t @sammyguevara," Page wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Ethan Page recently got involved in a heated segment with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti

During the April 8 episode of Rampage, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti interrupted a segment by American Top Team. The Spanish God then said that he wouldn't stop until he got his hands on Sky's TNT Championship.

Ethan Page proceeded to fire shots at the couple by saying that they were a 'PR disaster waiting to happen.' He went so far as to advise his daughter, Gabriella, not to be like Conti.

Check out the segment here below:

Given what transpired earlier, it will be interesting to see how Page responds to Sammy as their feud intensifies. It remains to be seen if there will be a match between the two in the coming days.

