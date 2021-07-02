Ethan Page reveals how he kept his AEW debut a secret

Ethan Page is one of the more popular stars in AEW at the moment. 'All Ego' recently revealed how he was able to keep his debut for Tony Khan's promotion a secret.

Page made his AEW debut at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view, where he was revealed as the mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The bout was won by his current tag team partner, Scorpio Sky.

In the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ethan Page opened up on many topics and revealed when he came to know about his debut for the company. Page found out about the date approximately a week before the ladder match. Before that point, he felt that embarking on an AEW stint "was just a hope and a dream," which is a lot in pro wrestling.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star also talked about the process behind keeping his AEW debut a secret. Page said that since his final few appearances for IMPACT Wrestling were pre-taped, he had to get back in shape quickly as he was inactive for about four months.

"The hardest part was between my previous employment, which was all pre-taped," said Ethan Page. "So, the last thing I did in the ring was in November and then I had to pick a ruse in early March. So there was a huge downtime, about four months, not being active in the ring. I had to book private sessions in a closed down wrestling school during a pandemic, and Canada is very high restriction level so I had to manage that."

Ethan Page added that he needed a training partner who wouldn't care why he was coming to train so as to keep his AEW debut a complete secret.

"From there, I had to come all the way from Canada to Jacksonville and not be spotted." Page continued, "I think this was one of the first real openings for the crowd when they had people traveling into Jacksonville, because I did get spotted at the airport and felt like such a d**k that I just ignored this fan and they started walking and thank goodness the masks were there too."

Ethan Page was irked by the fact that he had to ignore fans to preserve the secrecy of his debut. He added that having the mask on helped as nobody could ascertain if it was really him or not.

Ethan Page's run in AEW so far

MEN OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/LRppoPsrog — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 1, 2021

Ethan Page debuted on AEW Dynamite against Lee Johnson, after which he featured on AEW Dark: Elevation against Dark Order's Five. He wrestled multiple times on Elevation and formed a tag team with Scorpio Sky (Men of the Year) in the process.

They wrestled as a team for the first time in a convincing victory over the Sydal brothers, subsequently racking up a number of impressive wins.

"Pinning you in not enough for me @DarbyAllin. I am going to be the nail in your coffin." - @OfficialEgo



Ethan Page challenges Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, July 7th at the #RoadRager edition of #AEWDynamite in Miami! pic.twitter.com/C8rAt3gd9e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Their first major feud, which is currently ongoing, came against Darby Allin and Sting.

Although they lost to the face-painted superstars at AEW Double or Nothing, Ethan Page has inflicted pain on Allin at every possible opportunity. A coffin match is soon expected between the two, which should be a banger of a clash.

