"Eventually something’s going to happen" - Cody Rhodes' family member claims he doesn't want to end up like 2-time WWE Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes has declared that he does not want to end up like two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Ric Flair retired from WWE action in 2008 after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. However, he continued to wrestle in later years. The Nature Boy had a few fun moments in TNA but wanted to bow out of wrestling on his own terms.

In July this year, Flair faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. While the match got a lot of attention, it was a complete mess.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Dustin Rhodes insisted that he did not want to end up like Ric Flair.

“I look at Ric Flair in his supposed last match and I don’t want to do that. As long as I can get out of the business and still walk, because I do need a couple of knee replacements, but that’s fine. I’ll get knee replacements. I’ll be fine. I’ll be able to walk around. But I just remember getting in the business and seeing a couple of the old timers on walkers and in wheelchairs and I’m like, I don’t want to get to that point, but we throw our bodies around and eventually something’s going to happen. So if I can get out of the business while I can still kind of semi enjoy walking at least and enjoy the rest of my life, that’s fine, but I love the business so I want to be connected to it in some way." (h/t: Ringside News)

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE for several months

Cody Rhodes was arguably the biggest name to join WWE this year. He showed up at WrestleMania to defeat Seth Rollins as Vince McMahon's handpicked choice. The match was excellent as it set off a long-term rivalry between the two.

Following the WrestleMania clash, the two squared off at WrestleMania Backlash with the former TNT Champion winning again. Their final pay-per-view match came at Hell in a Cell inside the structure. Cody Rhodes sported a gruesome injury but somehow finished the match and won.

While the initial timeline for his return was given as nine months, it is widely expected that Cody Rhodes will return at Royal Rumble 2023 and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

