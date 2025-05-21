"Everybody involved in this ought to be ashamed of themselves" - WWE veteran extremely upset over Ricochet's recent AEW match

WWE veteran made a bold claim about a recent contest involving AEW star Ricochet. The old stager didn't appear to like the contest between Highlight of the Night and Zach Gowen.

On the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, The One and Only faced Zach Gowens in an astonishing contest. While many believed that Ricochet would single-handedly win the match, Gowen fought back innovatively. However, in the end, the heel had the last laugh. In the aftermath, the latter continued to ambush the 42-year-old star. Fortunately, Mark Briscoe arrived at Zach's aid.

While speaking on the recent edition of Jim Cornette's The Experience, the veteran said everyone involved in the match should be 'ashamed of themselves.' He also pointed out the routine beatdown heels do after every match.

"Everybody involved in this ought to be ashamed of themselves. And then Ricochet got back on Gowen, and Mark Briscoe ran out to save him. But in every match, either the heel is going to win and then beats babyface up afterward or either the heel is gonna lose and beats babyface up afterward," he said. (05:06 - 05:29)

AEW star Ricochet to wrestle at Double or Nothing 2025

The Highlight of the Night has had a thorn for the past few weeks. Mark Briscoe has been keeping an eye on the former United States Champion's actions.

After things escalated on the recent edition of Dynamite, the former ROH World Champion challenged the One and Only. The latter accepted the offer, and the match is now official for Double or Nothing. The duo will face off in a stretcher match.

It will be interesting to see which star will walk out as the winner of the match.

