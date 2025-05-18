Tony Khan makes a huge announcement regarding AEW star Ricochet

Ricochet has been announced for a major match at an upcoming event by AEW President Tony Khan. TK also revealed an interesting stipulation for the bout, which could make it brutal.
Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet squared off against former WWE star Zach Gowen. Despite the latter's valiant efforts, Ricochet managed to secure the win at the end of an incredible match, with fans totally behind Zach. The Future of Flight continued the assault on Gowen to double down on his heel persona.
Nevertheless, Mark Briscoe came to the aid of Zach Gowen and chased Ricochet out of the ring. Later, Briscoe challenged the former WWE Superstar to a stretcher match to settle their feud. Now, Tony Khan has made the match official.
The All Elite President took to X/Twitter to announce that Ricochet and Mark Briscoe will face off in a stretcher match at the Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view:
"Next Sunday, May 25 Desert Diamond Arena, AZ, AEW Double or Nothing, Stretcher Match @SussexCoChicken vs @KingRicochet The challenge was issued, now it’s official: After numerous heated altercations, Mark Briscoe will battle the notorious Ricochet in a Stretcher Match at #AEWDoN!" Khan announced.
Tony Khan wants a former WWE star to never leave AEW
The ex-WWE star Ricochet has been doing some of the best work of his career as a heel for quite some time. Tony Khan recently praised The One and Only's amazing character work, deeming it compelling and interesting.
Talking with Z100 New York, Khan admitted that he would love to have Ricochet on his roster forever:
"I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now."
Ricochet continues to be great as a heel, and only time will tell what big things Tony has in store for the former WWE Superstar.