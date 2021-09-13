"I didn’t run away with it"- Kenny Omega feels Roman Reigns and others could have taken no.1 spot in PWI 500

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega believes he has stepped outside his comfort zone after taking the no.1 spot in PWI 500.

While speaking with PWI Editor-in-Chief Kevin McElvaney on the PWI Podcast, Kenny Omega stated that he "didn't run away" with the top spot and elevated his level, just like every other wrestler on the list.

However, 'The Cleaner' felt he did not deserve the no. 1 rank. According to Omega, Will Ospreay could have easily grabbed the spot if he wasn't injured. He also believes Shingo Takagi and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could have easily topped the PWI 500 list:

“I’ve really stepped outside of my own comfort zone, and not only that, but everyone else stepped up their game too. It’s fantastic that I don’t feel like, no matter how I look at it, I didn’t run away with it. I don’t think I was number one by far. I think the best part about this year, especially, is you could have went in multiple directions and no one would be disappointed. I feel that, up until his unfortunate injury, number one could have been Will Ospreay. Number one could have easily been Shingo Takagi. Number one could have easily been Roman Reigns," Kenny Omega said.

As just announced by @AlCastlePWI on @BustedOpenRadio: Congrats to @KennyOmegamanX, who ranks #1 in the 2021 #PWI500—his second time topping the list.



Preorder your copy of our 31st annual "500" issue at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/pJ5JhImsvn — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 8, 2021

There's no doubt that the names mentioned above, especially Roman Reigns, could have secured the no.1 spot. Reigns have exceptionally elevated his level, both in-ring and on the mic. His 'Tribal Chief' persona is considered the most popular gimmick in the industry today.

Nonetheless, Kenny Omega earned his spot. Last year, he became the top champion of three different promotions - AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA. On top of that, he has continued to deliver stellar matches across promotions.

Kenny Omega is pursuing a dream feud with Bryan Danielson in AEW

AEW's latest signing, Bryan Danielson, confronted Kenny Omega on last week's Dynamite. Both men engaged in a heated verbal altercation until The Cleaner tried to attack Bryan. However, the latter easily put Omega in the LeBell lock.

Fans are highly invested in the feud as it was considered a dream clash years ago. With the Grand Slam episode in New York not far away, fans might get to see this mega clash transpire sooner than they expected.

Also Read

Do you think Roman Reigns or Will Ospreay should have topped the list of PWI 500? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rick and Sid from Sportskeeda Wrestling talk AEW. Check out the Inside Kradle podcast today!

Edited by Angana Roy