"Everyone is in trouble" - 6ft 1in star issues warning after returning to AEW ring after 567 days

The Jacksonville-based wrestling company, AEW, saw the return of a popular name at their latest pay-per-view, All Out 2025. Following that, he issued a huge warning to his foes after having a victorious in-ring return after 567 days.The star in question, who stands at 6ft 1in tall, is Eddie Kingston. The Mad King had been out of action due to injury for almost fifteen months. However, after a successful yet challenging road to recovery, Kingston returned at AEW All Out for a singles showdown against Big Bill and emerged as the victor.Following Kingston's victory, he was assaulted by Big Bill and his accomplice, 'Bad Apple' Bryan Keith. However, the odds were evened out with HOOK's arrival, who came to Eddie Kingston's aid. After the AEW All Out event, Kingston cemented his alliance with HOOK and warned the entire locker room via a video posted on their X.&quot;Here’s the other problem for everyone else: I’ve got this man with me now. My dude. Youngblood’s ready to go. Youngblood is ready to go. Queens, Yonkers, 730 type shit right here baby. “Everyone is in trouble.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkAEW star Eddie Kingston reflected on his road to recovery In the same video, Eddie Kingston admitted that the last year and a half was a long and hard journey. Yet, he recovered and expressed gratitude for people like HOOK and his mentor, Homicide.&quot;This is real, just like what I speak and say to you guys is real, 15 months was a long hard journey. And without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide…Without them I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting , still living a dream of a nine-year-old kid from Yonkers, New York.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkWith The Mad King star back in action and aligned with the equally dangerous, seeing their journey moving forward will be interesting.