"Everything WWE wanted Fiend Alexa Bliss to be" – Wrestling world compares former RAW Women's Champion to top AEW star following impressive promo

Alexa Bliss has been teasing a potential turn to her former heelish self. All these events commenced with Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules this year.

Recently, on AEW DARK, Julia Hart made an appearance for a match, prior to which she gave a promo that captivated the wrestling fraternity.

Over the past couple of years, Bliss formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt. She carried a creepy doll around with her which she named 'Lily'. Additionally, her overall gimmick transformed from a cheerful, colorful persona to a dark, mysterious character under Wyatt's influence.

The 21-year old Hart joined House of Black and often garnered comments for donning a brimmed hat very similar to WWE legend The Undertaker. She has been actively appearing alongside her faction on Dynamite and Rampage.

On AEW DARK this week, Julia Hart gave a promo addressing how the House of Black is considered 'evil' and that they were just good people who enjoyed a bit of violence now and then.

Following the segment, the wrestling world took to Twitter to share their reactions. Some cited that her character bore a striking resemblance to Alexa Bliss', while some applauded her transformation from her initial time with AEW till now:

Bray Wyatt's return seemingly had some influence on Alexa Bliss

At Extreme Rules, fans were taken up by Bray Wyatt's return following his release in July 2021. Upon his return, WWE teased Alexa Bliss changing character too with glitching screens and the Wyatt logo appearing for split seconds whenever she was around.

Last week on RAW, the 31-year-old attempted the Sister Abigail move on a confused Bianca Belair. This week, the two women had a sit-down with Byron Saxton in a bid to address Belair's concern about her friend. The former RAW Women's Champion assaulted The EST after being vocal about her interest in going after Belair's title.

When Bray Wyatt returned, there were teasers around a potential faction 'Wyatt 6'. Uncle Howdy, the mysterious man seemingly haunting the former Universal Champion made an appearance on SmackDown last week.

Do you think Alexa Bliss and Julia Hart have similar gimmicks? Sound off in the comments below.

