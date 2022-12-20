Watch: Bianca Belair receives medical attention after brutal attack from former five-time champion

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was attended by medical professionals after an unprovoked attack by Alexa Bliss this week on RAW.

Byron Saxton caught up with the two in a backstage interview on RAW to discuss Alexa Bliss' strange actions last week. Belair mentioned that she was surprised when Bliss caught her in the Sister Abigail, finally let go, and then walked off in confusion without saying a word.

Meanwhile, The Goddess of WWE claimed that she wanted to win the RAW Women's Championship. She also spoke about her abandonment issues after Bray Wyatt left and how her therapy sessions were ineffective.

However, just as The EST of WWE was leaving the room, Bliss hit her behind the head with a vase and walked off, completing her heel turn. In the ensuing confusion, medical personnel rushed to aid Bianca Belair as Saxton checked on her. In an exclusive video released after the show, Belair was seen in tremendous pain after the attack and was taken to the medical room for treatment.

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss will collide for the RAW Women's Championship

2023 could be off to a smashing start as the RAW Women's Championship will be on the line on the first episode of the red brand next year.

Last week, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a hard-fought encounter to secure a shot at the title. However, the rivalry has already been marred by some bizarre incidents, with the former five-time women's champion teasing a return of her former demented personality.

The two women will go toe-to-toe on the January 2 episode of RAW, emanating from the Bridgestone Arena in Bianca Belair's hometown of Knoxville, TN.

