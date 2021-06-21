Evil Uno claims WWE approached him after AEW signing 

AEW star Evil Uno recently recalled receiving a call for a WWE tryout soon after he inked a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The Dark Order member has steadily risen up the ranks in AEW, having put up a valiant effort against TNT Champion Miro on the June 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. Despite losing, Uno has solidified his position as a singles talent to keep an eye on in the promotion.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are on Talk Is Jericho today.

https://t.co/RtacdbBmyP pic.twitter.com/L2MIdbkXcE — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 16, 2021

In his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Evil Uno discussed several topics with host Chris Jericho, most notably the interest WWE showed in him post-signing with AEW. He disclosed that he never received any tryout calls from WWE in his eight-year career until he signed with the then-upstart promotion.

“Surprisingly enough, the only tryout offer I got was once I was offered a contract here,” Uno noted. “I never seeked for it either. In my first, I’d say nine years, I just thought it was an impossible feat because I wasn’t ginormous. I’m a little masked guy who’s a video game character, and I’m from Canada. So in my mind, I was like, that’s not even my goal because I had instilled in my brain as a kid that I’m a kid and I can’t get there" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Evil Uno stated he never envisioned joining WWE as he played a video game-inspired mask-wearing character with a niche appeal among the mainstream.

WWE had also tried to sign the rising AEW tag team, The Acclaimed

BRODIE

CHONO

KAWADA

UNO pic.twitter.com/XW7oL4Bagj — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 15, 2021

Evil Uno wasn't the only one from AEW to capture WWE's interest. Tony Khan recently disclosed in an interview with PWInsider that Vince McMahon's promotion did their best to sign The Acclaimed - Max Caster and Anthony Bowens after seeing them perform in singles matches on AEW Dark.

"I saw them both on Dark and they were, frankly, the WWE put a little pressure on me with both of them. I think they were both people the WWE wanted, and I really wanted to use both of them" said Tony Khan

With Evil Uno's newfound relevance in AEW and The Acclaimed's 2nd spot in tag team rankings, it's safe to say that signing with AEW wasn't a wrong call by them.

Edited by Greg Bush