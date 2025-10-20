Ex-AEW name makes serious accusations against Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber

A former AEW star has recently gotten into an exchange on social media with the wife of the late Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber. They then made some accusations against her, revealing some information from a past situation.Sarah Stock has recently gotten traction online after her reaction to Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's I Quit match last night on AEW WrestleDream. Huber responded to her posts, as she did not agree with her takes on the matter. This led to tempers flaring up from both sides.Stock responded to her on X/Twitter and claimed she was becoming hysterical. She then threw a major accusation at her, as she revealed that in the past, Amanda Huber felt frustrated at Sting's daughter and Tony Khan during an event that happened at a company outing.&quot;Ignorance to how the industry works. No need to get hysterical. Not surprised, though; the first day I met you, you spent the entire ride in a tizzy tearing down Sting's daughter and TK for allowing her to &quot;take your spot&quot; in AEW Outreach.&quot; Stock wrote.Huber responded to this and mentioned how she was giving her take on the matter, having decades of knowledge of the wrestling industry. She then took a major jab at Stock, and how she was going viral online for her claims.&quot;I’m ignorant to how the industry I’ve been in and around since 2002 works? Calling me hysterical is a choice when I’m pointing out your hypocrisy? Keep telling lies online. Maybe one of the dirtsheets will cut you a check.&quot; Huber responded.Amanda @MandaLHuberLINK@SSDarkAngel I’m ignorant to how the industry I’ve been in and around since 2002 works? Calling me hysterical is a choice when I’m pointing out your hypocrisy? Keep telling lies online. Maybe one of the dirtsheets will cut you a check.What sparked this debate regarding AEW's product?Things began when Sarah Stock spoke about Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's match. She claimed that they were going too far, and this may influence children watching the show.&quot;You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aew,&quot; she wrote.Sarah Stock @SSDarkAngelLINKYou know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aewAmanda Huber responded to the post and claimed that she was being a hypocrite, as a few years ago on TNA, she did a spot of her choking someone out with a belt. This initial exchange sparked a few more back-and-forth remarks from both sides. Last night's main event is controversial due to its level of violence. This was something that was built up by the company, and something to be expected from these two men. But this may not be everyone's cup of tea.