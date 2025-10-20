"Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home" - Ex-AEW name lashes out at Jon Moxley's spot at WrestleDream 2025

A former AEW name slammed Jon Moxley's intense spot at WrestleDream recently. Former coach and producer Sarah Stock, who joined the company in March 2023 and was released in April 2025, had some harsh words about the pay-per-view's 'I Quit' match. The Purveyor of Violence lived up to his name at WrestleDream and dealt with nothing but weapons and brutality. The former AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, had to endure pain and come out victorious in the 'I Quit' main event. At one point, Jon Moxley plunged Allin's head into an aquarium to make him submit.After the contest, Sarah Stock took to X and compared the aquarium spot to last year's WrestleDream, where The One True King suffocated Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag. She advised mothers to turn off the TV before their kids see the violence.&quot;You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aew,&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:Jon Moxley's deadly and 'pragmatic' perceptionThe former AEW World Champion is known for being one of the most logical wrestlers in the ring. His recent work with the Death Riders shows his point of view on the business.While speaking to The Sportster, Jon Moxley claimed that Batman should be more practical and kill his opponents rather than just shooting them.&quot;I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that. One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for The One True King and the Death Riders.