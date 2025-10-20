"Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home" - Ex-AEW name lashes out at Jon Moxley's spot at WrestleDream 2025

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 20, 2025 01:00 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

A former AEW name slammed Jon Moxley's intense spot at WrestleDream recently. Former coach and producer Sarah Stock, who joined the company in March 2023 and was released in April 2025, had some harsh words about the pay-per-view's 'I Quit' match.

The Purveyor of Violence lived up to his name at WrestleDream and dealt with nothing but weapons and brutality. The former AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, had to endure pain and come out victorious in the 'I Quit' main event. At one point, Jon Moxley plunged Allin's head into an aquarium to make him submit.

After the contest, Sarah Stock took to X and compared the aquarium spot to last year's WrestleDream, where The One True King suffocated Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag. She advised mothers to turn off the TV before their kids see the violence.

"You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aew," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Jon Moxley's deadly and 'pragmatic' perception

The former AEW World Champion is known for being one of the most logical wrestlers in the ring. His recent work with the Death Riders shows his point of view on the business.

While speaking to The Sportster, Jon Moxley claimed that Batman should be more practical and kill his opponents rather than just shooting them.

"I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that. One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?" he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for The One True King and the Death Riders.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
