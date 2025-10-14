Jon Moxley reveals why he wouldn’t want Batman in The Death Riders

Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders in AEW. Recently, the former AEW World Champion talked about adding the popular comic character Batman to his faction. He said that The Cape Crusader would not be welcomed in his faction due to his ideology for dealing with problems.

Batman is known for his iconic rule, which is that he does not kill his enemies. Therefore, there have been several incidents in comics where The Dark Knight had to pay for the consequences due to this one rule, most notably against his arch-nemesis, Joker. On that, AEW star Jon Moxley said that he does not understand this principle of the superhero.

Speaking with The Sportster, The Purveyor of Violence called himself a pragmatist who wants to deal with problems in a practical way. In real life, Batman's principle does not make sense according to Moxley. Therefore, he does not want Batman to join his faction Death Riders.

"I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that. One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?" said Moxley [H/T: SEScoops]

Check out his full interview below:

Darby Allin says Jon Moxley is the true locker room leader

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are involved in a heated feud in All Elite Wrestling as of late. However, recently, the former AEW TNT Champion broke his character to talk about The Purveyor of Violence and called him out as the true locker room leader in the company.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Allin claimed that Moxley is the backbone of their locker room. He acknowledged the former WWE star for being humble and modest in every situation to set an example for everyone.

Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, here there when it closes. He's got no ego," Allin said. [H/T - AIR on X]

Allin added that it is great to have an experienced person like Jon in the locker. That said, Darby Allin is set to face Moxley in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream this weekend.

