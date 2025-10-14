  • home icon
7-time WWE champion revealed as the real locker room leader in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 14, 2025 01:32 GMT
A WWE veteran has major influence in AEW [Image Credits: AEW's X and WWE.com]

A top AEW star revealed that a former WWE Champion was the company's locker room leader. Jon Moxley, a prominent figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, has been recognized as a mentor and coach. While he portrays a Death Rider on-screen, he elevates talent off-screen. His arch-nemesis, Darby Allin, spoke highly of him.

Darby and Jon have been feuding for a long time. The two stars collided at All Out: Toronto in a coffin match. While the Purveyor of Violence won, the Relentless star refused to stay down, and therefore, the True King will try to make him quit at AEW WrestleDream in an 'I Quit' contest. While the two cannot tolerate each other on-screen, they have immense respect for each other in reality.

While speaking on The Aerial Helwani Show, Darby Allin claimed that the former WWE Champion is extremely hardworking and doesn't do anything half-heartedly. The former TNT Champion also stated that Jon Moxley leads the locker room 'by example'.

"Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, here there when it closes. He's got no ego," Allin said. [H/T - AIR on X]
AEW star Darby Allin sends a vicious message to Jon Moxley

Both stars will face each other at WrestleDream later this week. Last week, the Relentless star laid hands on the former AEW World Champion at a promotional event.

While speaking with the Sportster, the former TNT Champion revealed that he has been training intensively with his brother in preparation for the upcoming 'I Quit' match against the Death Rider.

"I've been training for this 'I Quit' match. I've been putting myself through hell. I've been training with my brother. This is what's going to happen to Jon Moxley on October 18th," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will go down this Saturday when two resilient stars step into the ring.

Edited by Angana Roy
