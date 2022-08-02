Former AEW star's five-word reaction to Sasha Banks & Naomi's rumored WWE return

Former AEW star Big Swole recently reacted to the rumored return of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The latest reports suggest that an agreement has been reached for the return of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The report further states that they could return to the promotion as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW.

This report, combined with the additional return of Dakota Kai this past weekend at SummerSlam, has set the world of wrestling alight with speculation ahead of RAW.

One notable name to have a say on the matter was former AEW star Big Swole. She addressed the two stars directly and offered encouragement and approval of their potential return, keeping it short and sweet with just five words and a GIF.

"NAOMI & SASHA... yeah y'all got it now," Big Swole wrote.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of the promotion due to reported differences in opinion regarding their booking.

Fans made it clear they wanted to see the former AEW star in WWE too

Swole's tweet inspired a varied reaction, with some commending her for "being real" and others wanting a scoop on the situation.

Others called for the ex-AEW Star to make the jump to WWE.

One fan focused more on the news Swole was reacting to. They took a more cautiously anticipant approach to the matter.

Another fan used the crossed-finger emoji to hint that they were hoping for the best.

Swole left AEW under considerable controversy herself, having cited diversity issues and a lack of structure for not signing a new deal with the promotion.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the reports concerning Sasha Banks and Naomi are true and when they will potentially make their return to WWE.

Do you think Banks and Naomi will return to WWE soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far