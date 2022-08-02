Possible spoiler: Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE return date revealed

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi may be on their way back to the company.

On Saturday night at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her shocking return to WWE alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. Kai was released by the company earlier this year. But now it appears more names might be joining her sooner rather than later.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, an agreement has been reached for the return of The Boss and Glow Connection to WWE. They went on to say that there is a belief backstage that Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to the company as early as tonight on Monday Night RAW.

This backs up a report last week from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who stated that Triple H was trying to work things out with Banks and Naomi to bring them back into the company.

With WWE looking to make a statement tonight on Monday Night RAW, a return this massive would certainly be one. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi possibly returning to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE tonight? Yes No 185 votes so far