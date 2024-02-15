Ex-AEW star comes out in support of Jade Cargill amid massive outrage over rumored WWE plans

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill shocked everyone with her WWE signing. Since then, there have been so many aspects of booking wrestlers. There has been some impending controversy or the other. An ex-AEW wrestler, Fuego Del Sol, waded into the debate with a reply.

One of the controversies dogging Cargill and WWE is the rumor that she was being planned for a big match at Elimination Chamber, but that was scrapped. There are rumors that the Stamford-based company doesn't have any angles for the former TBS Champion.

When this rumor cropped up online, Fuego Del Sol showed his support for Jade:

"Breaking my own rule here as a warning. Don’t interact with Outrage accounts or engagement farming accounts like this. I’ve talked to Jade personally, she knows the huge spot WWE has for her and is working like hell behind the scenes to kill it when the opportunity comes," Sol tweeted.

Several former WWE Superstars are now with AEW

Tony Khan signed former WWE wrestlers and immediately put them in major feuds. Adam Copeland fka Edge debuted at WrestleDream and was immediately in a feud with Christian Cage, his real-life best friend and once-tag team partner.

Tony Khan has signed Ric Flair and brought him to AEW as a 'gift' for Sting, who is gearing up for his retirement match at AEW: Revolution. Besides these two, several former WWE wrestlers are with Tony Khan.

Swerve Strickland and 'Timeless' Toni Storm, who were mid-carders in WWE, are in significant storylines with Tony Khan's company.

Strickland was in NXT as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott from 2019 to 2021. Toni Storm, the current Women's World Champion in Tony Khan's company, was with WWE from 2017 to 2021.

Other ex-WWE Superstars on the Jackonville-based company's roster include Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Saraya, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and others. Interestingly, all the names involved have been in major storylines, and some even have backstage roles.

