"Fumbled", "Wasted" - Fans criticize WWE for alleged Elimination Chamber plans for Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill made heads turn when she debuted at the Royal Rumble PLE. The WWE Universe looks forward to her next appearance but they may have to wait beyond Elimination Chamber.

The former AEW star made her first WWE appearance at the Fastlane PLE. She was welcomed to the company by Triple H in a backstage segment before the show. Since then, she has only wrestled in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In the build to this year's Elimination Chamber, Jade Cargill was rumored to be a part of the women's elimination match. According to many reports, she was slated to go up against Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton. However, if a recent rumor is to be believed, she is no more in the plans for the PLE in Australia. The WWE Universe has not taken the update well and has come out to criticize the company for its booking of the superstar.

The WWE Universe doesn't seem happy

What were the initial plans for Jade Cargill qualifying for the Elimination Chamber?

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place next weekend. The women's chamber match seems more or less in place with Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair capturing their spots in the match. It seems likely that Naomi and Tiffany Stratton will qualify for the match after they beat Zelina Vega and Shotzi in their respective matches.

While Cargill was scheduled to compete in the qualifying matches for the women's chamber match, she was rumored to win the last chance battle royal that will take place on WWE RAW next week. Since the plan has allegedly been scrapped, all eyes will be on who will make the cut with less than a week to go for the PLE after the episode of WWE RAW.

