Ex-AEW star discloses Tony Khan's real attitude towards his roster: "No one there can tell him no" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:12 GMT
What is Tony Khan planning next? (via AEW
What is Tony Khan planning next? (Image via AEW on X)

A former AEW star recently came out with some rather interesting comments about Tony Khan. According to him, the All Elite President was solely responsible for the booking decisions.

While most knew that Tony Khan was the head booker of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jake Hager disclosed that, apparently, no one would dispute his ideas. Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Jake laid out his thoughts on how the locker room was run in AEW and expressed his anger vividly.

Jake stated that although there were people who helped Tony write his storylines, they were only there to agree on everything he said:

"Absolutely (on being asked if Tony Khan was the only booker). There's yes-men that help him write his storylines. But there is no one there that can tell him no."

He further called the All Elite roster Tony Khan's 'toy box.'

"You know why? Because this is his toy box. And nobody can else can play with his toys but him. And it's so.. so mind-blowing."
The former AEW star also claimed he did not trust Tony Khan

According to Jake Hager, Tony Khan was not experienced enough to be trusted with the careers of those on his roster.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Jake stated:

"To get to the end of career and to have someone like Tony Khan, he has been in this business for a cup of coffee and doesn't really know, he can't make himself a sandwich, let alone write a storyline that will last. He can spend a lot of money and make a big debut, make a lot of fireworks, but like in the end run, he is in-charge and we are supposed to trust him to make storylines that make our careers that we are investing into his company last?"
As of now, it remains unlikely that Jake will ever join AEW again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
