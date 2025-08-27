"We are supposed to trust him?" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion blasts Tony Khan months after leaving AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently had some harsh words to say about Tony Khan, based on his experience of how he handled AEW stars. According to him, Tony Khan does not know much about the business.
Jake Hager parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2024, after a five-year stint. The departure had not been amicable, with Jake making his thoughts about Tony Khan very clear.
In a recent episode of UnSKripted, he also mentioned how the AEW President barely had the skills to handle the pro wrestling company he owned. Speaking about his previous company and his time there, the former WWE champion stated:
"To get to the end of the career and to have someone like Tony Khan, he has been in this business for a cup of coffee and doesn't really know, he can't make himself a sandwich, let alone write a storyline that will last. He can spend a lot of money and make a big debut, make a lot of fireworks, but like, in the end run, he is in-charge and we are supposed to trust him to make storylines that make our careers that we are investing into his company last?"
Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!
The former AEW and WWE star recently made a surprising revelation
While Jake Hager has had a more than decent run across the two major companies in North America, including winning the world championship in WWE, he was apparently not too much into pro wrestling during his childhood, going by his words.
Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Jake stated:
"I don't wanna get too much heat for this but Dutch knows this. I was not a pro wrestling fan growing up. I was a wrestling guy since I was five years old. So, honestly, I didn't understand the.. I didn't understand the beauty. I didn't understand the entertainment of it. Like I always thought like, I really thought it was real growing up."
For now, it seems unlikely that Jake will be stepping back into the ring again, much less in AEW.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!