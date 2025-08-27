"I don't wanna get too much heat" - Ex-AEW star Jake Hager makes shocking revelation (Exclusive)

Jake Hager, formerly a member of the AEW roster, recently made a stunning claim about himself. The 43-year-old veteran was apparently not that into the pro wrestling business from the start.

Jake Hager had a rather indifferent run in AEW, where he was originally part of Chris Jericho's stable, the Inner Circle. He was also a part of WWE from 2006 to 2017, where he was most notably known for his alliance with Zeb Colter (aka Dutch Mantell). Despite his long career in the pro wrestling business, he apparently had no love for it back in his childhood.

Speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, Jake talked about how he was into wrestling rather than pro wrestling at a young age. He said:

"I don't wanna get too much heat for this but Dutch knows this. I was not a pro wrestling fan growing up. I was a wrestling guy since I was five years old. So, honestly, I didn't understand the.. I didn't understand the beauty. I didn't understand the entertainment of it. Like I always thought like, I really thought it was real growing up."

The former AEW star is no fan of Tony Khan

Jake Hager had a rather tense departure from AEW, with his relationship with Tony Khan taking a hit by the time he left the promotion.

Speaking on an episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Jake went as far as to criticize Tony Khan and his method of working directly and said:

"It was right after the second Blood and Guts in Vegas with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should too: 'F**k Tony Khan,'" Hager said.

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jake down the line.

