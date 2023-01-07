Ex-AEW star disgusted by fans 'b***hing and moaning' about Triple H's proteges being pushed on promotion (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Dan Lambert shares his frustration over the wrestling world constantly complaining about former stars who were under the management of Triple H being pushed on the promotion.

The current roster of the Jacksonville-based promotion includes a handful of homegrown talent and a plethora of wrestlers who either left or were released from WWE.

Most ex-WWE Superstars were part of NXT, run by Triple H. Wrestlers such as Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, Pac, Ruby Soho, Claudio Castagnoli, Malakai Black, and more were part of the Black and Gold brand at one point in time.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bill Apter's Scouting Report with Dan Lambert, the former AEW star expressed his frustrations about the AEW fanbase. He mentioned that he does not have any plans to push The American Top Team to tag team championship gold as he's gotten tired of constantly listening to fans complain about the product rather than enjoying the show in peace.

“I got a little sick of the people at AEW, the fans. They’re just, all they do is whine, all they do is b*tch, all they do is moan. If I wanted to do that all over night every Wednesday, I’d just sit home with my wife. So, I took a little break and I’m back home and readjusting and figuring out what’s next in the future,” Dan Lambert said. [02:15 - 02:31]

Dan Lambert blamed the AEW fans for ruining the product

While speaking in the same interview, Lambert mentioned that he is a fan of wrestling and appreciates what AEW has been producing. He entertained the fact that Tony Khan was happy with the variety of talent on the show. He also mentioned that despite it being an overall good product, the wrestling fans ruin the fun for him.

“I really don’t like the fans. I like the product, I like wrestling, I like the fact that they got a little bit of everything... if you like hardcore stuff, if you like some of the Lucha Libre stuff, if you like some real technical stuff like FTR, they got a little bit of everything... Something about the whole thing and you mix it in with the fans and the audience is just kinda makes me sick,” [02:34 - 03:01]

Although the former manager of the American Top Team is absent from the promotion, Tony Khan recently mentioned that he is interested in working with Lambert and Paige VanZant once again.

