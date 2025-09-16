  • home icon
  AEW
  Ex-AEW star drops a huge Big Show bombshell

Ex-AEW star drops a huge Big Show bombshell

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:16 GMT
Paul Wight a.k.a. The Big Show
Paul Wight a.k.a. The Big Show [Image taken from Wight's Instagram]

A former AEW star has caught attention online by dropping a huge bombshell referencing wrestling legend Big Show.

The incident occurred following the Cannonballfest Charity event, which took place two days ago in New Jersey, and was hosted by ex-AEW star Joey Janela and Tony Deppen. For those unaware, the event was in honor of independent wrestler Jeff Cannonball, who, a few months ago, was diagnosed with ALS, and since then, many of his friends have organised benefit shows such as this one. The event was attended by many All Elite Wrestling stars, including the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale, among others.

Following the event, a wrestling fan took to X/Twitter to share a zoomed-in photo of Wheeler Yuta from the show, and this garnered a response from Janela, who referred to Yuta's multiple persona changes on the night, comparing it to how Big Show used to change between heel and face quite often during his time in WWE.

"Yuta went from Face to heel to face in one night like his name was the big show," wrote Janela.
Former AEW star Joey Janela calls Sabu a GOAT

For those who don't know, legendary wrestler Sabu wrestled his last match at the GCW Spring Break event in April this year. Sadly, the ECW legend passed away a little short of a month later.

A few months ago, in an interview with Uncrowned, Janela called Sabu one of the greatest of all time and thanked GCW for letting him wrestle one last time.

"I'm just happy GCW gave him the platform in front of a sold-out house, to have that moment and be Sabu for one last time. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, one of the greatest innovators of all time. I'm just glad we were able to get it off," said the former AEW star. [H/T: Uncrowned]

It will be interesting to see if Janela will ever come back to All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

