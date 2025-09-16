Ex-AEW star drops a huge Big Show bombshell

A former AEW star has caught attention online by dropping a huge bombshell referencing wrestling legend Big Show.The incident occurred following the Cannonballfest Charity event, which took place two days ago in New Jersey, and was hosted by ex-AEW star Joey Janela and Tony Deppen. For those unaware, the event was in honor of independent wrestler Jeff Cannonball, who, a few months ago, was diagnosed with ALS, and since then, many of his friends have organised benefit shows such as this one. The event was attended by many All Elite Wrestling stars, including the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale, among others.Following the event, a wrestling fan took to X/Twitter to share a zoomed-in photo of Wheeler Yuta from the show, and this garnered a response from Janela, who referred to Yuta's multiple persona changes on the night, comparing it to how Big Show used to change between heel and face quite often during his time in WWE.&quot;Yuta went from Face to heel to face in one night like his name was the big show,&quot; wrote Janela.Former AEW star Joey Janela calls Sabu a GOATFor those who don't know, legendary wrestler Sabu wrestled his last match at the GCW Spring Break event in April this year. Sadly, the ECW legend passed away a little short of a month later.A few months ago, in an interview with Uncrowned, Janela called Sabu one of the greatest of all time and thanked GCW for letting him wrestle one last time.&quot;I'm just happy GCW gave him the platform in front of a sold-out house, to have that moment and be Sabu for one last time. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, one of the greatest innovators of all time. I'm just glad we were able to get it off,&quot; said the former AEW star. [H/T: Uncrowned]It will be interesting to see if Janela will ever come back to All Elite Wrestling.