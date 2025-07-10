Former AEW star reacts to real-life girlfriend Megan Bayne’s huge victory on Dynamite

AEW Megan Bayne has immense potential. Standing at a towering 180 cm, she has the look of a megastar and is highly skilled in the squared circle. She officially signed with the Jacksonville-based company this year and is currently in an alliance with Penelope Ford.

Megan Bayne is dating former AEW star Joey Janela. Janela was signed with the company from 2019 to 2022. Although his three-year run was underwhelming, his popularity is immense in the independent wrestling scene. On Dynamite this week, Bayne, Thekla, Queen Aminata, and Tay Melo locked horns in a four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In. The Megasus won this showdown with conviction. She will be the second entrant in the upcoming match, with former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander being the first one.

Interestingly, Bayne's boyfriend, Janela, reacted to his girlfriend's amazing achievement. He posted a funny GIF on Twitter, in which a cowboy is dancing in joy.

Janela reacts to Bayne's recent achievement. (Image via Janela's X handle)

Former AEW star Joey Janela calls Sabu one of the greatest of all time

Sabu's last match took place earlier this year at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, where the legend defeated Janela. This was a no-rope barbed Wire match, and it was quite brutal. Shortly after this showdown, the Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac passed away.

In a recent interview with Uncrowned, Janela called the two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion one of the greatest of all time and thanked GCW for allowing him to wrestle one last time.

"I'm just happy GCW gave him the platform in front of a sold-out house, to have that moment and be Sabu for one last time. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, one of the greatest innovators of all time. I'm just glad we were able to get it off," said the former AEW star. [H/T: Uncrowned]

Joey Janela will probably not rejoin All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. However, it will be interesting if Tony Khan brings him back someday.

