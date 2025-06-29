Ex-AEW star reacts to viral moment during attack on John Cena at WWE Night of Champions

A viral moment occurred while Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was being attacked at Night of Champions 2025. On social media, a former AEW star reacted to the development.

The former AEW star in question is Joey Janela. WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia was headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk. The bout was going smoothly until the referee was taken out and Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins showed up with his group.

While Rollins was attempting to cash in his contract, Cena stopped him, only to be attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Nonetheless, Penta came out for the save, and his unique walking style went viral on social media.

The Bad Boy noticed a clip of Penta coming out slowly to tackle the heels. On X, Joey Janela reacted to the sequence by recalling his recent match with the late-great Sabu, where a similar moment took place.

"Did the producer of this match watch me and Sabu? Lmfaoooooo I’m crying," Janela wrote.

Speaking of the match, Seth Rollins laid out CM Punk with a stomp at the end. This allowed Cena to take advantage of the opening and pin Punk to retain his Undisputed WWE Title in the main event of Night of Champions 2025.

John Cena namedropped an AEW star during his feud with CM Punk

On SmackDown last week, John Cena slammed CM Punk through a table. While Punk was knocked out, Cena delivered his own version of the infamous pipebomb promo by The Second City Saint from 2011.

During his promo, the 17-time WWE World Champion took massive shots at Punk. He also namedropped current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), along with Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona.

Cena made a lot of headlines with his AEW reference, and fans expect to see more of it in the future.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

