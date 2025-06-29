  • home icon
  • Ex-AEW star reacts to viral moment during attack on John Cena at WWE Night of Champions

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 29, 2025 04:58 GMT
John Cena AEW
John Cena headlined Night of Champions (Image source: wwe.com and allelitwrestling.com)

A viral moment occurred while Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was being attacked at Night of Champions 2025. On social media, a former AEW star reacted to the development.

The former AEW star in question is Joey Janela. WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia was headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk. The bout was going smoothly until the referee was taken out and Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins showed up with his group.

While Rollins was attempting to cash in his contract, Cena stopped him, only to be attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Nonetheless, Penta came out for the save, and his unique walking style went viral on social media.

The Bad Boy noticed a clip of Penta coming out slowly to tackle the heels. On X, Joey Janela reacted to the sequence by recalling his recent match with the late-great Sabu, where a similar moment took place.

"Did the producer of this match watch me and Sabu? Lmfaoooooo I’m crying," Janela wrote.
Speaking of the match, Seth Rollins laid out CM Punk with a stomp at the end. This allowed Cena to take advantage of the opening and pin Punk to retain his Undisputed WWE Title in the main event of Night of Champions 2025.

John Cena namedropped an AEW star during his feud with CM Punk

On SmackDown last week, John Cena slammed CM Punk through a table. While Punk was knocked out, Cena delivered his own version of the infamous pipebomb promo by The Second City Saint from 2011.

During his promo, the 17-time WWE World Champion took massive shots at Punk. He also namedropped current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), along with Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona.

Cena made a lot of headlines with his AEW reference, and fans expect to see more of it in the future.

