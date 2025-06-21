John Cena surprisingly namedrops AEW star after attacking CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

John Cena made an interesting move tonight on WWE SmackDown when he namedropped a top AEW star during his promo. He did so after launching a brutal attack on CM Punk.

Moments ago on the blue brand, Cena took on Ron Killings in singles action. After exchanging blows initially, the 17-time world champion tried bailing out of the match. He eventually baited Killings and blindsided him with his title, ending the match in a disqualification.

Punk came out for the save, but ended up also being attacked by John Cena. He then got a table, and after taking a shot at The Straight Edge Superstar one final time, put him through the table with an Attitude Adjustment.

As CM Punk lay there in the center of the ring, John Cena began cutting a promo on him, speaking bluntly on how he felt about the former. He then went on to mention how the Chicago native has stepped on others to get where he is now. Cena then suddenly gave a shout-out to stars such as Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona, all former WWE Superstars, namedropping them on WWE TV.

The crowd had a loud reaction to this sudden move by Cena. However, this was just one of the many controversial things he had to say about CM Punk in his promo tonight.

It is now evident that this legendary feud has just kicked up another notch.

