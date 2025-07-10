3 big mistakes Tony Khan made on the final AEW Dynamite before All In 2025

The AEW President has carefully booked the road to All In: Texas these past few weeks. After looking at the card, fans believe the pay-per-view might be one of the best events to date. All the eyes are on Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm. Both these feuds have been booked fabulously until tonight's go-home Dynamite.

Tonight's flagship show was entertaining from start to bottom. The AEW World Tag Team Championship rivalry also went down well tonight. Samoa Joe unleashed his Samoan strength on Wheeler Yuta. In the main event, Death Riders and The Young Bucks picked up a victory against Hangman Page, Katsuyori Shibata, Will Ospreay, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

While the go-home show set the tone for All In: Texas, Tony Khan may have missed certain things to book on the show.

Let's take a look at some of the mistakes the AEW President made on Dynamite.

#3. MJF could have hurt All In: Texas weekend's hype

The former AEW World Champion is known to be a polarizing figure in the pro wrestling industry. His recent interviews had a good effect on AEW's image ahead of All In: Texas. However, his effort might have gone in vain after tonight's Dynamite. While building up the Casino Guantlet match at All In, Mark Briscoe and MJF had a little 'Talky-Talk' which didn't end well for the company.

Maxwell went extremely personal and brought in Mark's late brother, Jay, during their segment. This didn't sit well with many fans, and they have been calling out MJF on social media. This segment might have portrayed the company in a negative light ahead of their biggest show.

#2. Megan Bayne won, but at what cost?

The Megasus defeated Thekla, Queen Aminata, and Tay Melo in a four-way contest to secure the second spot in the Casino Guantlet Match. The first spot was earned by Kris Statlander, which means the duo will start the bout at All In: Texas. While Megasus is a strong contender, stars like Queen Aminata and Thekla could have been protected more in the match.

Both of these promising stars served as prey to Megan Bayne ultimately. This was the Toxic Spider's first loss in the promotion. AEW should compensate by shining the spotlight on Aminata and Thekla during the gauntlet match at the pay-per-view this Saturday.

#1. Major stars missed AEW Dynamite

AEW's biggest annual event, All In: Texas, is just a couple of days away. The show features multiple championship matches. Champions Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and Hurt Syndicate, and their challengers were present on the show. However, not every champion was present on the go-home show.

International Champion Kenny Omega, TNT Champion Adam Cole, and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada were missing from the show. While they were present in different video packages, it was important for them to confront their challengers in person. Kyle Fletcher, Cole's opponent, picked up a major win on Dynamite. Adam's presence could have added more to the feud at All In.

Also, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will be squaring off in a historic battle to capture the AEW Unified Championship in Texas. Both these stars could have had a final confrontation tonight.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books All In: Texas after such an incredible build over the past few months.

