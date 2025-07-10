"This is some Vince McMahon writing by Tony Khan," "It's just distasteful" - Fans are furious after MJF makes shocking comments on AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF crossed all the lines on the latest edition of Dynamite. Tonight's show was the go-home episode for All In: Texas. Maxwell has been part of The Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks. While the faction will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship at the pay-per-view, MJF will also compete in a high-stakes match.

The Salt of the Earth will compete in a Casino Gauntlet match on Saturday, where the winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. Mistico, Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, and many other stars have been announced for the match. A few weeks ago, Maxwell and Mark Briscoe had an entertaining argument. Since their conversation wasn't finished, the promotion scheduled a 'Talky-Talk' between them.

During their promo battle tonight, both stars exchanged every insult in the book. However, Maxwell made an inappropriate comment about Briscoe's late brother, Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident. Friedman claimed that Jay would have believed from his grave that Mark should have died instead of him.

Fans on X/Twitter were very critical of Maxwell's quote and slammed him. A user said that AEW President Tony Khan has started to write like former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans reacted to MJF's controversial line [Screenshots vianX]

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match.

