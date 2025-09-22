Ex-AEW star finally returns to the ring after more than 2 years

A former AEW star made a major comeback to the pro wrestling scene after a lengthy absence. The Bunny (aka Allie) was one of the notable names in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She often accompanied The Butcher and The Blade and wrestled occasionally. Her last match was on September 6, 2023, episode of Rampage.After being released by AEW two years ago, the 38-year-old star didn't compete on the independent circuit. However, she recently hinted at making her return to the ring, as she missed the business. She was part of a huge contest a few days ago.The Bunny wrestled her first match in two years at Mystery Wrestling. During the show, the former AEW star teamed up with All Elite star Penelope Ford against The Hex (Allison Kay and Marti Belle).Former AEW star Bunny talked about her comeback journeyThe 38-year-old star completely left the business for two years and recently opened up about her training experience. While speaking on her Instagram, Bunny said that she felt a lot of pain during her initial training, but she also felt good.&quot;Many things have changed in my life, and something in me just felt like I want to get back in the ring and see how it feels. Not only did I not have a match, but I hadn’t trained, I hadn’t bumped, I hadn’t been in wrestling at all for quite a long time. Maybe the last couple months, I started feeling like I really missed it in a way that I honestly didn’t expect. That first bump, you guys. I started hitting the ropes, it was really painful. But honestly, it felt so good,&quot; she said.Now that she has returned to the ring, it remains to be seen what her next move will be. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan approaches her with a new deal.