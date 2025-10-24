Ex-AEW star quits wrestling; starts new career as car salesman

A former AEW name from the earliest days of the promotion retired from the squared circle late last year. The star in question, Marko Stunt, is now working as a car salesperson in Mississippi, news of which recently broke out on social media. &quot;Mr. Fun Size&quot; was featured prominently on All Elite Wrestling programming during the company's early years, having made his debut at the inaugural edition of Double or Nothing in 2019. He aligned himself with &quot;Jungle Boy&quot; Jack Perry and Luchasaurus as a member of The Jurassic Express. Through 2020 and 2021, Stunt performed on the Tony Khan-led promotion's weekly television program, AEW Dynamite, as well as its YouTube streaming shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. However, Marko was released by All Elite Wrestling in 2022, after which he briefly returned to the independent circuit. In July last year, the star made his AEW comeback against the then-heel Jack Perry on Collision, unsuccessfully challenging him for his TNT Championship. Later in November, Stunt shocked the world by announcing that he was retiring from active competition. Now, it has been revealed that the Mississippi-native is working as a car salesperson at the Homer Skelton Ford dealership in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Footage of Marko Stunt, now going by &quot;Mr. Fun Size&quot; Noah Nelms, promoting his new gig on TikTok is currently making the rounds on social media. In it, the former grappler reminisced on his pro-wrestling tenure, and voiced his thoughts on his new career, encouraging potential customers to visit the dealership he represents. &quot;I'm here to give you some Fun Sized deals... I absolutely love doing what I do. I like dealing with people, I come from a background of dealing with lots of people. I was a professional wrestler for twelve years, and I got to be in front of major crowds on television for four years out of those twelve years. I got to live my dream, and I got thrown around a lot, and I loved it. And now, I do the throwing around. I'm not gonna throw you around or anything, I throw around deals all over the place...&quot; - said Stunt.Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Marko Stunt the very best in his post-wrestling journey. Former AEW star Marko Stunt teased Jurassic Express reunion recentlyDespite having hung up his boots, Marko Stunt seemingly continues to follow his former stable-mates in All Elite Wrestling. Last month at All Out : Toronto, Jack Perry finally reunited with Luchasaurus after almost three years as they confronted and took out The Young Bucks together. Earlier this month, Stunt took to X/Twitter to share a photograph of himself alongside &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack and AEW's resident dinosaur from back in the day, seemingly teasing a potential Jurassic Express reunion. Screenshot of Marko Stunt's tweet [Source : Stunt's X profile]Although he is now done with in-ring competition, it remains to be seen if Marko will ever be featured again in AEW, perhaps in a managerial capacity.