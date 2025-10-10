  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Retired star teases blockbuster AEW return after 3 years to reunite with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus

Retired star teases blockbuster AEW return after 3 years to reunite with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:30 GMT
Jurassic Express reunited at AEW All Out : Toronto [Image Credits: AEW
Jurassic Express reunited at AEW All Out : Toronto [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

A former AEW name has seemingly teased his return, as well as a prospective reunion with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The talent in question, Marko Stunt, had announced his retirement from the sport late last year.

Ad

"Mr. Fun Size" had been involved with All Elite Wrestling since the year of the company's foundation, and was prominently featured on the company's programming early on as a member of The Jurassic Express alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Unfortunately, Marko was released by the Jacksonville-based company in 2022, but just over two years later, he returned to challenge the then-heel Jack Perry for his TNT Championship on the July 6, 2024 episode of AEW Collision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fan-favorite was unsuccessful in his efforts, although he did catch up with the company's resident dinosaur, then going by Killswitch, in a backstage segment afterwards. Later in November, Stunt announced his retirement from active competition due to health concerns. Although he has not stepped back into the squared circle since, the 29-year-old star seemingly teased a potential comeback and Jurassic Express reunion recently on X/Twitter, posting a throwback photograph of himself along with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

Ad
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Although Stunt has hung up his boots, it remains to be seen if he might still return to accompany the former AEW World Tag Team Champions as a manager.

Jurassic Express is set for a pay-per-view match in AEW

The Jurassic Express wrestled their first match as a duo since their split in 2022 earlier this week on Dynamite : Title Tuesday. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus made swift work of KM and Orion, defeating them in under three minutes. After the bout, however, they were ambushed by The Young Bucks, who laid out both the former TNT Champions in retaliation against their recent hostilities. Matt and Nick Jackson then challenged The Jurassic Express to a bout at WrestleDream 2025. The match has since been made official, with a prize of $500K at stake.

Ad
Match graphic for Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]
Match graphic for Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]

It remains to be seen whether the so-called "Founding Fathers" of AEW will be able to put away "Jungle" Jack and Luchasaurus on October 18.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications