Retired star teases blockbuster AEW return after 3 years to reunite with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus

A former AEW name has seemingly teased his return, as well as a prospective reunion with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The talent in question, Marko Stunt, had announced his retirement from the sport late last year. &quot;Mr. Fun Size&quot; had been involved with All Elite Wrestling since the year of the company's foundation, and was prominently featured on the company's programming early on as a member of The Jurassic Express alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Unfortunately, Marko was released by the Jacksonville-based company in 2022, but just over two years later, he returned to challenge the then-heel Jack Perry for his TNT Championship on the July 6, 2024 episode of AEW Collision. The fan-favorite was unsuccessful in his efforts, although he did catch up with the company's resident dinosaur, then going by Killswitch, in a backstage segment afterwards. Later in November, Stunt announced his retirement from active competition due to health concerns. Although he has not stepped back into the squared circle since, the 29-year-old star seemingly teased a potential comeback and Jurassic Express reunion recently on X/Twitter, posting a throwback photograph of himself along with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. Although Stunt has hung up his boots, it remains to be seen if he might still return to accompany the former AEW World Tag Team Champions as a manager. Jurassic Express is set for a pay-per-view match in AEWThe Jurassic Express wrestled their first match as a duo since their split in 2022 earlier this week on Dynamite : Title Tuesday. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus made swift work of KM and Orion, defeating them in under three minutes. After the bout, however, they were ambushed by The Young Bucks, who laid out both the former TNT Champions in retaliation against their recent hostilities. Matt and Nick Jackson then challenged The Jurassic Express to a bout at WrestleDream 2025. The match has since been made official, with a prize of $500K at stake. Match graphic for Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen whether the so-called &quot;Founding Fathers&quot; of AEW will be able to put away &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack and Luchasaurus on October 18.