Ex-AEW star sends a message to Cody Rhodes following his King of the Ring victory

A former AEW talent recently took to social media to congratulate Cody Rhodes on winning the King of the Ring Tournament at WWE's Night of Champions PLE. The duo has faced each other multiple times at Ring of Honor.
At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes defeated long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The American Nightmare now holds an opportunity to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, ex-All Elite Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian took to X to congratulate Rhodes.
"From one king to another, congrats to my friend @CodyRhodes," wrote Kazarian.
Frankie Kazarian joined AEW in 2019 during the promotion's inception year and enjoyed a four-year stint before departing in 2023, citing management issues. Kazarian is currently signed to Total Nonstop Action, where he wrestles under the persona of "King Kazarian." Interestingly, Rhodes and Kazarian never wrestled during their time together in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Frankie Kazarian recently claimed AEW President Tony Khan asked him for booking help
Earlier this year, Frankie Kazarian was at a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, where he claimed that Tony Khan used to call him for help regarding booking battle royals.
“Tony (Khan) loves wrestling. That’s one thing we all have in common. He loves this business but, we had a lot of conversations. I helped him. A lot of those early battle royals, he would call me up and have me come down and book them with him because I had done a bunch of multiman nonsense matches and he would ask my opinion a lot which was cool, you know? And whether he listened, that’s another story." said Kazarian [ H/T: POST Wrestling]
Kazarian left Tony Khan's promotion in 2023 after a 4-year stint. He was the first ever AEW World Tag Team Champion as part of his SCU tag team with Scorpio Sky.
