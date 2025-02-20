Multi-time World Champion claims Tony Khan requested him to help with booking in AEW

Tony Khan has a lot of talent like Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and more helping him out in the creative of AEW programming. Former star and multi-time PWG World Champion Frankie Kazarian has claimed Tony Khan requested him to help with booking.

Kazarian was a part of AEW from 2019 to 2023. The veteran was the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champion with Scorpio Sky. Frankie Kazarian left the promotion in 2023 due to his feeling of lack of management and leadership within the company.

During a recent virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, the Heavy Metal Rebel recalled All Elite Wrestling booking a lot of battle royals during its initial years. The veteran claimed Khan called him up to help book the battle royals:

“Tony (Khan) loves wrestling. That’s one thing we all have in common. He loves this business but, we had a lot of conversations. I helped him. A lot of those early battle royals, he would call me up and have me come down and book them with him because I had done a bunch of multiman nonsense matches and he would ask my opinion a lot which was cool, you know? And whether he listened, that’s another story."

Frankie Kazarian explained how Tony Khan stopped listening and started to book things on his own:

"Sometimes he did but, yeah, and then those days started… He surrounded himself around other people or honestly, he started just tightening his grip a little bit more and doing stuff more on his own so, which is fine. I was happy to help but I’m also just happy to be a wrestler. I don’t necessarily need to be in that position.” H/T:[InsideTheRopes]

Bully Ray on Tony Khan's recent controversy at AEW Grand Slam

Tony Khan presented AEW Grand Slam from Australia this past Saturday. However, the fans have been thrashing the promotion for the size of the wrestling ring at Grand Slam.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out how it took WWE years to establish wrestling rings all around the world. The veteran understands Tony Khan's lack of knowledge about using a small wrestling ring at Grand Slam:

"It took the WWE years and years and years to figure out a way to get rings in every part of the world," Bully said. "I understand that Tony Khan has a gazillion dollars. That doesn't mean he ever learned the do's and the don'ts and the how's and the how-not's of getting a ring to Australia."

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan responds to the backlash regarding the wrestling ring at Grand Slam Australia.

