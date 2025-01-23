Frankie Kazarian pens heartwrenching message after longtime partner Christopher Daniels retires in AEW

Last week on AEW Collision, Christopher Daniels locked horns with "Hangman" Adam Page in a brutal Texas Death Match. While this bout proved to be a brilliant show opener, the Fallen Angel was convincingly defeated by the former AEW World Champion.

Soon after, the former TNA star announced his retirement from in-ring competition. Christopher Daniels has had a long and illustrious career. He has wrestled in numerous promotions around the globe, including WWE, WCW, NJPW, ROH, and more. Additionally, he has been a part of several iconic tag teams and stables. One of his closest friends is current TNA star Frankie Kazarian. As a tag team, the two men were known as Addiction or Bad Influence. They held the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice and also the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice. Additionally, they were members of a faction called SCU, whose members apart from him included former AEW TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky.

Following the 54-year-old's retirement, Kazarian penned a heartwarming message on X (fka Twitter), where he showered his friend's career with praise and called him a brother and a best friend.

"There's no way to articulate what @facdaniels means to me. As an opponent, a tag team partner, or most importantly as a best friend and brother. His contributions to our sport will never be realized. I love you CD. Bad Influence, The Addiction or SCU. I loved every single minute."

Christopher Daniels hopes that "Hangman" Adam Page will be at peace after retiring him

On this week's Dynamite, after Adam Page defeated Tyler Shoop, the Fallen Angel showed up and came face-to-face with the former AEW World Champion. He then stated that he hoped the best for the 33-year-old and wished him happiness.

"So I’m here, face to face, to tell you, you win. You’ve won the last match that I’ll ever wrestle. So this is goodbye. I’m sorry. And I hope you can be happy now," he said. [H/T: allelitewrestling.com]

Christopher Daniels currently holds the position of Head of Talent Relations in All Elite Wrestling.

