Ex-AEW star takes a shot at CM Punk and John Cena following their Night of Champions match

CM Punk and John Cena faced off against each other at WWE Night of Champions 2025. A former AEW star fired a shot at them following their match.

Joey Janela is the latest to comment on CM Punk and John Cena's match. Punk and Cena locked horns at Night of Champions in an incredible match. During the bout, Seth Rollins and his crew showed up and attacked both men. Penta and Sami Zayn came out to fight off Seth's crew. After Cena and Punk seemed to momentarily join forces to take out Seth and his group, both men hugged it out in the ring in what looked like a babyface turn for the Greatest of All Time.

Former AEW star Joey Janela took to social media to react to the moment, stating it was weird to see two men hugging during a wrestling match.

"Damn, hugging during a wrestling match, that’s weird as hell."

Sam Roberts addressed Penta's interference during CM Punk and John Cena's match at Night of Champions

The bout between CM Punk and John Cena turned chaotic after Seth Rollins and his faction showed up. It looked like Seth was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but Cena stopped the referee from entering the ring. Even Penta showed up but was taken out by Bron Breakker.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts compared Penta's appearance at Night of Champions to Jeff Hardy's AEW debut, where he took his own time to do his entrance while Matt Hardy was getting beaten up.

"By the way, the length of time that Penta took to get to the ring, it was very similar to Jeff Hardy's AEW debut, where Matt Hardy's getting beat up, but Jeff still has to do the dance as he's coming to the ring, like you know what I mean? Like, no rush, like let me just still, 'They're here to see the entrance, so I'm going to do the entrance before I get to the ring and actually help you.'" [10:04 - 10:23]

It will be interesting to see what's next for John Cena after Night of Champions.

