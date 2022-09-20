"CM Punk is one of the biggest f*ckin' racist pieces of sh*t" - Former AEW star launches a verbal tirade against the allegedly suspended star

Former AEW Dark star Tamilian Vineesh recently labeled CM Punk a "racist piece of sh*t," as well as dubbing the former world champion one of the worst in the promotion.

Punk has been the center of attention in pro wrestling for all the wrong reasons following AEW All Out. The Second City Saint became the world champion for the second time at All Out.

After the event, he went into the post-event press conference to slate Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Colt Cabana. This resulted in a reported brawl and has seemingly led to the suspension of all involved parties.

CM Punk was also on the lips of former AEW performer Tamilian Vineesh, who worked in Dark tapings in 2021. The performer described being the subject of racial discrimination from Punk during his brief stint with the promotion.

"CM Punk is one of the biggest f*ckin' racist pieces of sh*t I ever met in my life...I have experienced discrimination of course, and I don't really want to name the people. But of course, CM Punk's name is there but I don't really care about the dude, he's small, he's skinny. Like I said he's one of the worst guys I ever met from AEW," Vineesh said. [H/T Ewrestlingnews]

The Second City Saint also reportedly sustained a torn tricep during his All Out clash with Jon Moxley and could be out of action for six to eight months.

Reports suggest AEW may open up on the CM Punk-Elite situation soon

AEW has thus far kept shut on the matter at hand between the former world champion and The Elite. All four stars were stripped of their respective titles heading into Dynamite following All Out. Tony Khan announced on the night that the titles would need to be vacated, and new champions will be crowned.

However, all may soon be revealed. It was reported a few days ago that the company could break its silence on the matter as soon as this week.

"I will say I'm expecting the silence to end soon as far as this goes. So keep your ear to the ground, I will say... There should be a breaking of the silence on the issue, I'll put it that way. Probably this week but by early this week but I think most likely this week," Keller said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The world title will have a new home after Dynamite this week. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson square off in the final of the Tournament of Champions, which was held to determine a successor to Punk.

