AEW reportedly planning to break silence on CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks situation; alleged timeline disclosed

According to recent reports, fans can expect an official update from AEW on the CM Punk-Elite saga as soon as this week.

For those unaware, Punk engaged in an incendiary rant towards The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana during the post-All Out media scrum. Shortly after, his words sparked a confrontation and brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

All involved in the altercation were suspended pending further investigation. However, AEW never directly addressed the issue.

PWTorch's Wade Keller is now reporting that the promotion is set to break its silence on the matter as soon as this week.

"I will say I'm expecting the silence to end soon as far as this goes. So keep your ear to the ground, I will say... There should be a breaking of the silence on the issue, I'll put it that way. Probably this week but by early this week but I think most likely this week," Keller said. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Connor Casey @ConnorCaseyCB Days after ending Jon Moxley's second #AEW World Championship reign at 11 days, CM Punk once again holds the record for shortest reign with the title at 3 days. He had 0 successful defenses in both reigns Days after ending Jon Moxley's second #AEW World Championship reign at 11 days, CM Punk once again holds the record for shortest reign with the title at 3 days. He had 0 successful defenses in both reigns https://t.co/G09gv6U0jU

All outside of Punk and the Elite have since had their suspensions lifted, and it is expected that an ongoing internal investigation will be used to determine the currently-suspended stars' futures.

CM Punk and the Elite had all won gold at AEW All Out 2022

Perhaps the biggest detriment of their altercation thus far, Punk and the Elite were forced to relinquish their newly-won titles in light of their suspensions.

At All Out, CM Punk had defeated Jon Moxley for the world championship, avenging his initial loss to the Purveyor of Violence just two weeks prior. The Elite had also captured the Trios Titles to kick off the night, becoming the inaugural winners.

With the belts vacated before last week's Dynamite, it was announced that Death Triangle and the Best Friends would compete for the Trios titles. It was also announced that a tournament would be held to crown a new world champion, dubbed the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Death Triangle captured the Trios Championship that night. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will square off next week for the vacant AEW World Title.

What do you hope to come out of this situation? Should there be harsher punishments? Should all return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far