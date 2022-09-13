Further backstage details on alleged third party investigation into AEW star CM Punk's melee following media scrum reportedly disclosed

New reports regarding the third-party investigation into the backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after AEW All Out have come to the fore.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio had earlier reported that the involved stars would remain suspended until the investigation ends. As part of the investigation, everybody who was present in the locker room at the time of the altercation was to be interviewed.

In an update from PWInsider, the investigation is in process at the moment. Video interviews with Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks have also been scheduled. Interviews will also reportedly take place with Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Pat Buck.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the independent firm in charge of this investigation will be talking to "a number of neutral parties" who are "believed to have seen everything as it happened." MJF and AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh are the only two reported "neutral" names so far.

AEW star Kenny Omega recently spotted in Japan

Since the fight, CM Punk and Omega have been absolutely silent, while The Young Bucks have only reposted Instagram Stories to their page. But it seems that The Cleaner is not shying away from making public appearances.

The former AEW Champion was recently spotted in Japan, where he is expected to promote the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. It has been reported that the star was scheduled to make a promotional appearance at the Tokyo Game Show from before the incident took place at All Out.

Omega and The Young Bucks were stripped of their newly-won Trios Championship after the brawl. CM Punk, who defeated Jon Moxley at All Out to become a two-time world champion, was also stripped of his title.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk as he is reportedly set to miss six to eight months of action following a torn tricep.

What do you make of the internal investigations into the post-All Our brawl? Let us know in the comments section below.

