Ex-manager calls out CM Punk for "disrespectful" behavior during rumored backstage run-in with 55-year-old WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer reflects on CM Punk reportedly refusing to shake hands with William Regal amid his AEW arrival last year and also allegedly calling him a stooge for Triple H.

Ever since the termination of CM Punk from AEW, lots of reports regarding his actions and misconduct while he was with the Jacksonville-based promotion have been circulating. It was also reported that Punk had a heated backstage confrontation with William Regal upon his AEW debut last year.

It was reported that the Second City Saint refused to shake Regal's hands and also called him a stooge for Triple H. Meanwhile, former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his views regarding the alleged incident and also addressed whether Regal really is a stooge for The Game, speaking on his Story Time podcast:

"I guess CM Punk, he holds the grudge somehow and he may have heard that, when I was there I never heard that about him, I don't know where that comes from. But somebody refusing to shake your hand over that, that happened in another company. This is damn wonder that [William] Regal didn't get really pi**ed off and he may have streched Mr. CM Punk."

He continued:

"You know Regal's pretty rough and he knows how to wrestle too so he's not a pushover. And I don't think CM would actually really want to mix it up with Mr. Regal because from what I've heard of Regal, he's a shooter in his own right. So, I don't know what happened in WWE, I have no knowledge of that but the fact that he wouldn't shake his hand and called him a stooge, that's pretty damning and it's disrespectful too." <0:48-1:54>

What can stop CM Punk from returning to WWE?

Back in 2014, CM Punk didn't leave WWE on the best of terms, as he reportedly had issues with Triple H and the then-chairman of the company, Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, he is also reported to have issues with multiple current stars in the promotion as well, including William Regal, who works there.

Moreover, it is not yet known whether the Second City Saint has cleared the air with Triple H. However, the possibility of Punk returning to WWE can never be eliminated. Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will see him back to the squared circle under the roof of Stamford-based promotion.

