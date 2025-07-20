Ex-World Champion made a mistake joining WWE, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE has acquired quite a few stars from AEW over the years, including the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill. However, one particular acquisition has caught the eye of wrestling veteran Bill Apter, who feels she made a mistake signing with the Stamford-based promotion. The star in question, Blake Monroe, was known as Mariah May in AEW. Before she jumped ship, she was the Women's World Champion on Tony Khan's promotion. However, she was sent to NXT, which, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, was too much of a step-down for the young star.Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:&quot;It's not an issue, well yeah it is. I mean I am wondering if she made a mistake leaving AEW. And I'll tell you why. They created this beautiful character of her emulating Marilyn Monroe... The thing that I am surprised that is happening, I know it's early in her tenure there. Number one is that they brought her into NXT. When she was in AEW she was main event quality. She goes into NXT, you're kinda on the same level as the rest of the roster in there.&quot; [0:57 onwards]You can check out the full video here:Stephanie McMahon has also commented on the new WWE signingAccording to Stephanie McMahon, Blake is already making her mark in WWE.After Monroe betrayed Jordynne Grace at Evolution, Joe Tessitore asked what the former WWE Co-CEO thought about the company's newest superstar. McMahon was unfazed and hailed the former AEW star for already establishing herself as an individual performer. She stated:&quot;Well, I think Blake Monroe is certainly making her mark. I mean, after debuting yesterday afternoon, here she is already establishing her own presence. She's not a part of any group; she's an individual, and I think she's out for herself,&quot; McMahon said.What is next for Blake Monroe in WWE? Only time will tell.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video