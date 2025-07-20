  • home icon
Ex-World Champion made a mistake joining WWE, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:35 GMT
What is Triple H
What is Triple H's plan for this new star? (via WWE.com)

WWE has acquired quite a few stars from AEW over the years, including the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill. However, one particular acquisition has caught the eye of wrestling veteran Bill Apter, who feels she made a mistake signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question, Blake Monroe, was known as Mariah May in AEW. Before she jumped ship, she was the Women's World Champion on Tony Khan's promotion. However, she was sent to NXT, which, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, was too much of a step-down for the young star.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"It's not an issue, well yeah it is. I mean I am wondering if she made a mistake leaving AEW. And I'll tell you why. They created this beautiful character of her emulating Marilyn Monroe... The thing that I am surprised that is happening, I know it's early in her tenure there. Number one is that they brought her into NXT. When she was in AEW she was main event quality. She goes into NXT, you're kinda on the same level as the rest of the roster in there." [0:57 onwards]
You can check out the full video here:

Stephanie McMahon has also commented on the new WWE signing

According to Stephanie McMahon, Blake is already making her mark in WWE.

After Monroe betrayed Jordynne Grace at Evolution, Joe Tessitore asked what the former WWE Co-CEO thought about the company's newest superstar. McMahon was unfazed and hailed the former AEW star for already establishing herself as an individual performer. She stated:

"Well, I think Blake Monroe is certainly making her mark. I mean, after debuting yesterday afternoon, here she is already establishing her own presence. She's not a part of any group; she's an individual, and I think she's out for herself," McMahon said.
What is next for Blake Monroe in WWE? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

