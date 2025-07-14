"Out for herself," "Establishing her own presence" - Stephanie McMahon finally breaks silence on latest WWE signing

WWE legend Stephanie McMahon recently talked about a new signing during the Evolution Premium Live Event. The name in question is NXT's Blake Monroe (Mariah May).

Ad

After making a huge name in AEW, Blake Monroe joined WWE in June 2025. The star made her in-ring TV debut at NXT Great American Bash, where she teamed up with Jordynne Grace. Tonight on Evolution, Monroe walked out beside Grace for her match against Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

The former TNA star had the upper hand against Jayne for most of the bout. Blake even helped her even the odds against The Fatal Influence throughout the match. However, in the last stages of the contest, Monroe turned on Grace, hitting her from behind with the title. Jacy Jayne took advantage of the situation and ended up retaining the gold.

Ad

Trending

Following their match, Joe Tessitore asked Stephanie McMahon what she thought about Blake Monroe tonight. McMahon said that she believed the former AEW star was making her mark on the women's division, highlighting her in-ring TV debut at Great American Bash.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The former co-CEO of WWE added that Monroe established that she was out there for her own business after turning on Jordynne Grace.

"Well, I think Blake Monroe is certainly making her mark. I mean, after debuting yesterday afternoon, here she is already establishing her own presence. She's not a part of any group; she's an individual, and I think she's out for herself," McMahon said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Blake Monroe going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!