Ex-WWE Diva says she never wanted to be a wrestler

Every wrestling aspirant competing in promotions like WWE is highly driven by the passion and art involved between the ropes. However, a former diva of the company shockingly admitted that she had no desire to become a wrestler.

The former WWE Diva in question is Maria Kanellis. She has been managing stars like Griff Garrison, Matt Taven, and her real-life husband, away from the physicality of getting inside the ring for a while.

She recently took to her X/Twitter to reveal that she had no desire to become a wrestler. Her areas of interest lay in becoming a manager, directing, and, most importantly, helping people find themselves in the hardcore business of professional wrestling.

In the now-deleted tweet, Maria noted that she would only step back inside the ring if her children wished her mother to see her compete against some of the best talent in the world.

“Few other things, I don’t wrestle and I’m not trying to wrestle. I never wanted to be a wrestler but I tried it and it wasn’t for me. I like working backstage, producing, directing, developing and I like managing. I like to create. My favorite thing is helping talent find themselves in this industry. The only reason I would wrestle is for my children to see momma wrestle.”

Maria Kanellis shares the nightmare she underwent during her WWE tenure

Maria Kanellis is known to be very much vocal about specific topics. She recently opened up some details about her WWE tenure.

The First Lady of Women's Wrestling revealed that she did not exit WWE on good terms, revealing the phone call to her husband, Mike Bennett, about the duo being released.

“My son turns four today. In 2020, at 9 weeks postpartum Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked is your wife with you. So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to @ringofhonor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today. #Blessed.”

However, Maria mentioned feeling blessed and happy with her run in ROH and AEW today. With Kanellis focusing on helping talent, it would be interesting to see how things pan out moving forward.

