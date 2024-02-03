Maria Kanellis didn’t part with WWE on good terms. Her departure from the company was somewhat dreadful, as she recently revealed through a post on X/Twitter.

Maria served under the WWE banner for around a decade. She had two runs in the company. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 due to Covid-19 budget cuts. But she was not the only one who WWE let go.

WWE also released her husband with her, putting the couple in a rough situation. Maria Kannelis and her husband had to go through some tough times, as both of them were jobless at the same time.

On the occasion of her son's fourth birthday, Kanellis took to Twitter and reflected on being let go by WWE:

“My son turns four today. In 2020, at 9 weeks postpartum Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked is your wife with you. So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to @ringofhonor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today. #Blessed,” Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Maria Kanellis shared her take on the latest Vince McMahon scandal

When Maria heard about the Vince McMahon scandal, she was deeply shaken. Kanellis expressed her thoughts on the sensitive matter via her X account.

"All the news coming out is horrible. Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years. Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear. I just hope justice is served and I hope this brings some people peace. I pray for all of the victims, the ones that have spoke up, the ones no longer with us, and the ones that suffer in silence," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Maria Kanellis is currently signed to AEW. She made her debut in Khan’s company on the October 14, 2022, episode of Rampage. She also performs in ROH.

What do you think of Maria’s statement on the Vince McMahon scandal? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.