Maria Kanellis shares thoughts on recent Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has reacted to the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon that have come to light in a new lawsuit.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO Group Holdings last Friday night after being accused of sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant. Former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also implicated in the lawsuit but has since claimed that he was also a victim of the former CEO.

Maria Kanellis has had multiple stints with WWE and now performs in All Elite Wrestling. She took to social media today to react to the allegations against Vince McMahon and noted that many have heard evil rumors over the years:

"All the news coming out is horrible. Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years. Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear. I just hope justice is served and I hope this brings some people peace. I pray for all of the victims, the ones that have spoke up, the ones no longer with us, and the ones that suffer in silence," she wrote.

Former WWE manager shares his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell does not believe that any wrestler could have done what Vince McMahon is accused of.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell went over some of the horrific allegations against the 78-year-old. Mantell stated that he knows a lot of wrestlers, and none of them would be capable of doing what McMahon has allegedly done:

"I know a lot of wrestlers, but none of them would be capable of doing what Vince did," Mantell said. "They don't have the money that Vince has, of course, but it's just vile. And when you said bodily fluids, if you read it, I had to stop reading. I said, 'No.' I stopped and thought about it and went back and of course I would go back to it." [17:21 – 17:56]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Only time will tell if any more allegations will surface and what the future holds for the former CEO.

