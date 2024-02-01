No wrestlers are capable of doing what Vince McMahon has been accused of, former WWE star says (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen personality Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Janel Grant's 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

On January 25, Grant claimed McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her when she worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022. According to the lawsuit, McMahon subjected Grant to "extreme cruelty and degradation." The 78-year-old denied the allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Mantell has heard lots of behind-the-scenes stories about wrestlers during his five decades in the business. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III, the legendary booker expressed his shock at the allegations against his former boss:

"I know a lot of wrestlers, but none of them would be capable of doing what Vince did," Mantell said. "They don't have the money that Vince has, of course, but it's just vile. And when you said bodily fluids, if you read it, I had to stop reading. I said, 'No.' I stopped and thought about it and went back and of course I would go back to it." [17:21 – 17:56]

Dutch Mantell believes Janel Grant's claims about Vince McMahon

The lawsuit includes several screenshots of text messages that Vince McMahon allegedly sent to Janel Grant. It also claims that, on the night of SummerSlam 2021, "he texted Ms. Grant a reminder that she was an enslaved object to him."

Dutch Mantell doubted some of the details of the lawsuit at first. However, he changed his mind when he saw the text message evidence:

"It's hard to imagine any wrestler that I know doing anything like this," Mantell continued. "I've heard some weird stuff, but this is the weirdest, craziest, sickest stuff I've ever read. I mean, when I read it, I said, 'Ah, no, he didn't do that.' But he did do that! And he sent her a text one time, and it's in the suit that he says, 'I'm gonna drive you so low (…) maybe somebody will buy you.' Did you read that? Who writes that stuff?" [19:05 – 19:54]

Mantell also offered his opinion on how Triple H handled three questions about McMahon at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

