Wrestling fans erupt on X/Twitter after Vince McMahon officially resigns from WWE and TKO

Vince McMahon is officially gone from WWE and TKO - and WWE President Nick Khan has also confirmed it. It shouldn't come as a big surprise, given the weight of the allegations against him. In what seemed to be a high-pressure situation backstage, the most important man in Sports Entertainment looks like he's done with WWE for good. The wrestling world on X erupted in response.

For over 24 hours now, Vince McMahon has been all the talk of the wrestling world. It's been a PR nightmare for WWE, who hasn't formally responded. However, their parent company, TKO, vowed to conduct an internal investigation.

While many predicted McMahon would be gone by the end of the week, it's happened much quicker than expected. McMahon won't be able to make a hostile takeover this time as he has lost a lot of that voting power due to the merger with TKO. However, it has made him even richer than before.

There were reports of McMahon losing creative control as Ari Emanuel, the leading man of the TKO group, supposedly gave the reins to Triple H. There have been many positive changes within WWE since McMahon's departure, and even Nick Khan, who was previously villanized during the pandemic era, has been praised by fans as the most important signing the company has made in the 21st century.

The reactions have been fairly one-sided with Deadline first reporting McMahon's departure.

One response stated that the Dark Side of the Ring episode of this will be crazy:

This seems to be the overall sentiment regarding McMahon's departure:

Was it the Domino effect that led to Vince McMahon's departure?

WWE, like any major company, hates bad PR, and rightfully so. However, it must have been difficult when the bad PR came behind the person who built the company for over four decades.

Slim Jim pulling out of their sponsorship with WWE was likely just one of many cases fans believe would be a Domino effect for WWE. However, this time, as we mentioned, Vince McMahon doesn't have the same power to put himself back in the driver's seat.

One tweet mentioned that the recently announced $5-billion RAW deal with Netflix may have been the biggest factor in all of this. The 10-year deal with the streaming giant is the biggest broadcasting deal WWE has ever had, getting over a 100% increase in their previous deals with FOX and USA Network.

What are your thoughts on the Vince McMahon situation? Let us know in the comments below!

