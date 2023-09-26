Ex-WWE name wants his Collision debut against AEW star who put Jon Moxley out of commission

Former WWE Superstar Lance Archer has set his sights on the new AEW International Champion, Rey Fenix, who recently put Jon Moxley out of action.

Fans were left in shock on the latest edition of Dynamite when Rey Fenix secured a victory over Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship.

However, the victory was tainted by Moxley's unfortunate injury during the match, a concussion that forced a change in the planned finish. Initially, he was set to retain the title he had won just earlier this month against Orange Cassidy. With the championship around Rey Fenix's waist, former NJPW US Champion Lance Archer has set his sights on the new champion.

Speaking on an interview with the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, Lance Archer was asked who he wanted to debut against at Collision. Archer revealed his desire to face Rey Fenix in his Collision debut match.

"My debut opponent on Collision, that's the funny part. I haven't actually been on collision yet. Man, you know what, since he just won the title last night, and we've had an amazing match in the past, I'll say Rey Fenix," Archer said. [0:27-0:44]

Check out the video below:

Fans may remember that Archer and Fenix clashed in a singles match on Dynamite in 2021 to determine the number one contender for the Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifying spot.

Lance Archer on facing AEW star Jon Moxley in a death match

Lance Archer has reminded the world that he is one of the few to defeat Jon Moxley in a Death Match.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Archer was asked if he would ever fight Moxley.

"We had that fight, we fought for the New Japan US Title in Dallas. Texas Death Match and I actually came out victorious. One of the very, very few people that's actually been victorious over Jon Moxley in AEW." [3:10 - 3:20]

Check out the interview below:

On the July 21, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer achieved a monumental victory over Moxley, clinching the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Do you want to see Lance Archer chase after the AEW International Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Perched On The Top Rope podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of the article.