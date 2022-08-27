"I would hate to see Wardlow" - Ex-WWE personality claims he was more impressed by 31-year-old AEW star compared to the TNT Champion (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has admitted that he was impressed by Powerhouse Hobbs' squash match on AEW Rampage compared to Wardlow's match against Ryan Nemeth.

On this week's show, the TNT Champion successfully defended his title against Dolph Ziggler's younger brother. Meanwhile, Hobbs picked up a convincing victory over Ashton Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he felt Wardlow might've hurt Nemeth during their match, courtesy of one of the Powerbombs the TNT Champion delivered.

"I liked Hobbs because Hobbs went in there and beat the cr*p out of him. Wardlow played with him. I thought he hurt him when he put him down with that third powerbomb because he put him down right on his bu**, which can hurt. But I liked Hobbs, Hobbs' match better than I did Wardlow. I don't know where that's gonna go. I would hate to see Wardlow and that big guy [Satnam Singh]," said Dutch Mantell. [57:48 - 58:18]

AEW's Wardlow recently spoke about the possibility of a dream feud between him and Triple H

Since arriving in AEW, Wardlow has been on the rise as one of the hottest stars in the promotion.

After breaking away from MJF, the 34-year-old star decisively won the TNT Championship by beating Scorpio Sky. He has since defended the prestigious title against numerous opponents.

Speaking recently on Afternoon Drive on The Fan, Wardlow opened up about his thoughts on Triple H. Mr. Mayhem also expressed his desire to engage in a dream feud with The Game:

"I struggle with this because I can't think of just one. That's hard, that's like asking, 'what's your favorite song?' You have so many favorite songs or favorite movies. Growing up, the villain to all of my heroes was always Triple H. I loved The Rock, he feuded with The Rock. I loved Jeff Hardy, he feuded with Jeff Hardy. I loved Batista, he feuded with Batista. There is a part of me that always felt like I would go on to be Triple H's next big feud, one day. I always thought that way."

At the upcoming AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view, the reigning TNT Champion will team up with FTR to face the trio of Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag team match.

