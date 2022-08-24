"Villain to all my heroes"- Top AEW star proclaims dream rivalry against WWE legend Triple H

AEW's young gun Wardlow has cited none other than WWE legend Triple H as his dream rival.

A homegrown AEW star, Wardlow has been one of All Elite Wrestling's smashing hits in recent times. With his charismatic intensity and mass appeal, the 34-year-old has enthralled fans on a global scale. The reigning AEW World Champion has been convincing in his maiden title run so far.

Within just two years of joining Tony Khan's promotion, the Wardog became a force to be reckoned with. His unavoidable in-ring presence has garnered comparisons with legendary WWE Superstars like Batista and Goldberg.

Speaking on Afternoon Drive on The Fan, Wardlow opened up about what Triple H meant to him while growing up:

"I struggle with this because I can't think of just one. That's hard, that's like asking, 'what's your favorite song?' You have so many favorite songs or favorite movies. Growing up, the villain to all of my heroes was always Triple H," said Wardlow. (H/T: Fightful)

Recalling some iconic feuds, the Wardog further cited the Cerebral Assassin as his dream rival:

"I loved The Rock, he feuded with The Rock. I loved Jeff Hardy, he feuded with Jeff Hardy. I loved Batista, he feuded with Batista. There is a part of me that always felt like I would go on to be Triple H's next big feud, one day. I always thought that way," he added.

Wardlow talks storyline comparisons between the Pinnacle and Triple H-led iconic faction

After more than two years of being MJF's bodyguard, a brewing dissent led Wardlow to turn on his former boss. The 34-year old helped CM Punk defeat Maxwell during their Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution in March. Fans were thoroughly behind the Ohio-born powerhouse, who turned a "face" in the process.

Wardlow's turn was heavily discussed among fans for its striking resemblance to Batista turning on Triple H in 2005.

Speaking with Shak Wrestling, Wardlow commented on the similarities between the two face turns:

"We kind of mirrored it in a way, it was very different but also the same. You can compare The Pinnacle to Evolution and can compare myself and Max to Triple H and Batista, it’s really unfolded very similar to how that did and it’s a really special thing because we didn’t plan it that way," said Wardlow.

Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony has tuned in well with AEW fans for quite some time. He has been making splashes in Tony Khan's promotion and many fans believe him to be a future world champion. However, it will be interesting to see if Mr. Mayhem comes face-to-face with the King of Kings down the line.

